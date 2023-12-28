Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) An Israeli strike in south Lebanon killed a Hezbollah fighter, the group said Wednesday, as state media reported two of his relatives were also killed in retaliation.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflagration.

"Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (2200 GMT), a house... in the centre of the town of Bint Jbeil," around two kilometres (a little over a mile) from the border, killing a man, his brother and his wife, Lebanon's National news Agency (NNA) said.

The NNA identified the dead as Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim and his wife Shourouk Hammoud, and said another family member was wounded.

Hezbollah later announced that Ali Bazzi was one of its fighters.

A relative told AFP that Ibrahim Bazzi was an Australian citizen who had flown in for a visit about a week earlier.

The Australian government said two Australian citizens had been killed in the airstrike, without identifying them by name.

Australia's attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, urged Australians to leave Lebanon while commercial flights were still operating.

At the funeral procession in Bint Jbeil on Wednesday, an AFP photographer saw three coffins draped in Hezbollah flags.