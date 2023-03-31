UrduPoint.com

Israeli Strike On Damascus Damages 3 Buildings, Medical Center - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets have launched a missile strike on Syria's Damascus that resulted in the damage of four building, including one medical center, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, said on Thursday.

"On March 30, from 01:17 to 01:33 (22:17 to 22:33 on March 29), four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli air force launched a missile strike on a suburb of Damascus, as a result of which four buildings were damaged, including a medical center in the Kafr Sousa area," Gurinov told a briefing.

