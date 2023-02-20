Israeli Strike on Damascus Leaves 5 People Dead, 15 Injured - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Four Israeli F-16 fighter jets have launched a missile strike on Syria's Damascus, killing five people and injuring 15 others, and destroying the buildings of a technical institute and a cultural center, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, said on Sunday.

"On February 19, from 00:22 to 00:27 a.m. local time (22:22 to 22:27 GMT Saturday), four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli air force launched a missile strike from the Golan Heights, destroying the buildings of the Technical Institute of Applied Arts in Damascus and the cultural institute in Kafar Souseh area. According to the Syrian side, five people were killed and 15 others were wounded," Gurinov told a briefing.