Israeli Strike On Syria Kills Army Officer: State Media

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer: state media

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A Syrian army officer was killed Wednesday in an Israeli air strike in the country's south, the official SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an aggression using drones against two military positions of our armed forces in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa," the agency said, adding the attack resulted in the death of the officer and material damage.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on its northern neighbour since the outbreak of Syria's civil war, mainly targeting Syrian army positions and Iran-backed fighters including from Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

The strikes increased after Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7, when the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented attack against Israel.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in the country.

Syria's conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions more since it broke out in 2011 after security forces cracked down on anti-government protests.

