Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings: rescuers

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Israel's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after a night of fierce bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel to "immediately stop" the attacks, while the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas demanded a government explanation about their fate amid the army's intensified air and artillery strikes.

Israel launched its withering bombardment of Gaza after Hamas conflict with Israeli forces.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Friday that Israeli strikes had killed 7,326 people, more than 3,000 of them children.

The latest Israeli raids were one of the most intense nights of attacks since the war began and coincided with ground operations.

With tens of thousands of troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of an expected full-blown invasion, Israeli forces had also made limited ground incursions on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

The intense bombardment had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza, he told AFP.

Israeli warplanes flew overhead on Saturday and regular concussive booms could be heard coming from Gaza, where many buildings lay in ruins, AFP journalists saw.

A thick haze of smoke covered Gaza and southern Israel after the night of heavy bombardment.

"There are a large number of martyrs and a large number of survivors under the rubble, and we cannot reach them," a Gaza civil defence official said.

In a bombed-out street in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, 50-year-old Om Walid Basal said her apartment block had been destroyed by Israel.

"This was our house. We lived here just with our children," she said.

"Why are they bombing us? Why are they destroying our homes?"

The families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas demanded on Saturday an immediate government explanation about their fate after the army intensified strikes on Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said the war cabinet failed to explain to relatives whether the ground operation endangered the captives' well-being.

"The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones and are waiting for an explanation. Every minute feels like eternity," the group said.

On Thursday, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said "almost 50" hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing raids since October 7. AFP could not immediately verify the figure.

Hamas said all internet connections and communications across Gaza had been cut, accusing Israel's bloody strikes from the air, land and sea".

Human Rights Watch also warned the near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza risked providing cover for "mass atrocities".

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the communications outage had disrupted ambulance services.

Lynne Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, also stressed on X that "hospitals & humanitarian operations can't continue without communications".

"Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks," Turkish President Erdogan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, after the UN General Assembly called for an "immediate humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The non-binding resolution on Friday received overwhelming support, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.