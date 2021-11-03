Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

Israeli air strikes hit positions held by the Syrian government near Damascus overnight, a war monitor said on Wednesday

Beirut, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Israeli air strikes hit positions held by the Syrian government near Damascus overnight, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

Syrian state news agency SANA confirmed the raids and said they caused only material damage.

"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a number of missiles," the news agency quoted a military source as saying, naming the targeted area as Zakia.

Similar strikes last week killed at least five militiamen, the Observatory said.