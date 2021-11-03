Israeli Strikes Hit Syria Targets: Monitor
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:15 PM
Israeli air strikes hit positions held by the Syrian government near Damascus overnight, a war monitor said on Wednesday
Syrian state news agency SANA confirmed the raids and said they caused only material damage.
"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a number of missiles," the news agency quoted a military source as saying, naming the targeted area as Zakia.
Similar strikes last week killed at least five militiamen, the Observatory said.