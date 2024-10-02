Israeli Strikes Hits South Beirut: Lebanon Security Source
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Two Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, a Lebanese security source said, after the Israeli military issued a new call for residents of parts of the area to evacuate.
"Two Israeli air strikes" targeted the southern suburbs, the source said, requesting anonymity because not authorised to speak to the media.
AFP correspondents heard explosions from the area, one of them very loud, and saw smoke rising while a fire appeared to burn.
Israel has struck Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah bastion, repeatedly since last week, saying it is targeting sites belonging to the group, including a strike on Friday that killed its chief Hassan Nasrallah.
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had earlier issued a new call on X for residents to evacuate, saying: "You are located near dangerous Hezbollah facilities, which the IDF (Israeli military) will act against with force in the near future," specifically mentioning the area of Haret Hreik.
