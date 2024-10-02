Israeli strikes hits south Beirut: Lebanon security source

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) At least five Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, a Lebanese security source said, as the Israeli military said it was targeting Hezbollah sites and issued several evacuation orders.

"At least five Israeli strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs," the source said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

AFP correspondents heard multiple explosions and saw smoke rising in one area while a fire appeared to burn.

The Israeli military said early Wednesday that it was "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut".

Israel has repeatedly bombarded Beirut's southern suburbs since last week, a densely-populated Hezbollah bastion where Israel says it is targeting sites belonging to the group.

A massive raid in the area on Friday killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had earlier on X issued several orders for residents to leave.

"You are located near dangerous Hezbollah facilities, which the IDF (Israeli military) will act against with force in the near future," read one of the warnings, which mentioned the area of Haret Hreik.