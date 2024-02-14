Open Menu

Israeli Strikes In South Lebanon Kill Four Civilians: Security Source

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday killed four civilians including two children and wounded nine other people, a Lebanese security source said, after Israel said it "began a series of strikes in Lebanon"

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Israeli strikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday killed four civilians including two children and wounded nine other people, a Lebanese security source said, after Israel said it "began a series of strikes in Lebanon".

"A woman was killed along with her child and her stepchild in a strike that targeted Sawwaneh," while a fourth civilian was killed in a strike on a building in Adshit, the security source told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Nine other people were wounded in the strikes on south Lebanon, the source added.

The Israeli raids targeted several different locations in south Lebanon, around 10 to 25 kilometres (six to 15 miles) from the Israeli border.

Images purportedly of the raids circulating on social media showed wide destruction.

The Israeli military said Wednesday its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border violence.

The strikes came hours after unclaimed rocket fire from Lebanon wounded seven people in northern Israel, five of them in the town of Safed, medics said.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Social Media Lebanon Border Women Media From

Recent Stories

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

3 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

3 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

4 minutes ago
 CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

6 minutes ago
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

6 minutes ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

6 minutes ago
 Best schoolteachers honoured

Best schoolteachers honoured

6 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposi ..

JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him

1 minute ago
 Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regiona ..

Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues

1 minute ago

More Stories From World