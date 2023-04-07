Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Target Infrastructure of Hamas - Israel Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that Israeli strikes in Lebanon targeted the infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the south of the country.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that it was striking in Lebanon. The Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported that three Israeli rockets landed south of the Lebanese city of Tyre. Two of the rockets landed in agricultural areas, and another one landed in the Qlaileh plain.

"The IDF struck targets including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon & hold the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory," the IDF tweeted.

On Thursday, the IDF confirmed that 34 rockets had been launched from the territory of Lebanon into the north of Israel, 25 of which had been intercepted.

The Israeli military accused Palestinian groupings of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of islam's holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds. The raid drew widespread condemnation in the Arab world.

Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati on Thursday condemned the rocket launches from the south of Lebanon, adding that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were actively investigating the incident.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were put on alert on Thursday after a rocket salvo fired from the country's territory struck northern Israel, a source at the mission told Sputnik.