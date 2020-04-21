UrduPoint.com
Israeli Strikes In Syria Kill 9 Pro-regime Fighters: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Israeli strikes in Syria kill 9 pro-regime fighters: monitor

Israeli air strikes late Monday in the area of the central Syrian city of Palmyra killed nine fighters loyal to the Iran-backed Damascus regime, a war monitor said Tuesday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Israeli air strikes late Monday in the area of the central Syrian city of Palmyra killed nine fighters loyal to the Iran-backed Damascus regime, a war monitor said Tuesday.

Those who died in several missile strikes included three Syrians and six foreigners of unknown nationalities, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Since the start of the civil war in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria targeting government troops as well as allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Syrian state media had said that Syrian air defences late Monday downed Israeli missiles over Palmyra in the central Homs province before they could reach their targets.

Contacted by AFP, an Israeli army spokesperson declined to comment.

