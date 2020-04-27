Israeli strikes near Syria capital kill 3 civilians: state media

Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital early Monday killed three civilians, state media said

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital early Monday killed three civilians, state media said.

"Three civilians were martyred and four others wounded, including a child, because shrapnel from Israeli missiles fell on houses" in the suburbs of Damascus, the official SANA news agency said.