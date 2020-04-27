Israeli Strikes Near Syria Capital Kill 3 Civilians: State Media
Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:53 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Israeli air strikes near the Syrian capital early Monday killed three civilians, state media said.
"Three civilians were martyred and four others wounded, including a child, because shrapnel from Israeli missiles fell on houses" in the suburbs of Damascus, the official SANA news agency said.