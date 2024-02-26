Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two

Israel struck targets of fighter groups near the city of Baalbek on Monday, killing two members

Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Israel struck targets of fighter groups near the city of Baalbek on Monday, killing two members,

security sources said, the first such attack on Lebanon's east since hostilities began after the Gaza war erupted on October 7.

The Israeli army said the strikes targeted fighter group air defence systems downing one of its drones in south Lebanon earlier on Monday.

"Two members of fighter groups were killed in the Israeli strikes near Baalbek," a security official in Lebanon told AFP. Another security source confirmed the toll.

Earlier Monday, one of the sources had said Israeli strikes hit a building used by fighters in a Baalbek suburb, and a warehouse near Baalbek. Both sources requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the press.

Fighter group sources later announced two of its members had been killed by Israeli fire, with a source close to the group confirming they were killed in the Baalbek strikes.

The Israeli army said it struck fighter group "aerial defence" sites in the Bekaa valley in response "to the launch of a surface-to-air missile" which downed the Israeli drone.

It was the first Israeli attack on fighters from outside Lebanon's south since war erupted on October 7 between Israel and Palestinian group.

Later Monday an Israeli strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed at least one person, local rescuers told AFP, without providing further details.

Since October 8, fighter group and its arch-foe Israel have exchanged near-daily fire, but strikes have been largely contained to the border between the two countries -- although Israel has on occasion launched strikes elsewhere in Lebanon, including in Beirut.

During a funeral procession for a fighter, one of the group's lawmakers, Hassan Fadlallah, lambasted the strikes on Baalbek, a fighter group bastion near the border with Syria.

"This Zionist encroachment will not push us to retreat, it will rather increase our determination," Fadlallah said in a televised address.

Israel's "aggression on Baalbek or any other region will not remain unanswered, and the resistance will respond in the appropriate manner," he added.

In January, a strike widely attributed to Israel killed Hamas's deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri and six fighter in south Beirut -- the most high-profile figure killed during the war.

On Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, there would be no let up in Israeli action against fighter group, even if a ceasefire and hostage deal were secured in Gaza.

The fighter group has said it will stop launching attacks on Israel if the Israeli military stops its Gaza offensive.

At least 280 people have been killed on the Lebanese side since fighting erupted, most of them fighters but also including 44 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and six civilians have been killed, according to the Israeli army.

str-lar/aya/rox