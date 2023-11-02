Open Menu

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Refugee Camp Could Be War Crimes: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp could be war crimes: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp "could amount to war crimes", the UN Human Rights Office said on Wednesday.

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Israel said Tuesday's raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country's history.

Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's retaliatory bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, mainly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry.

AFPTV images from Wednesday's strike on the camp showed extensive damage and rescuers clawing through rubble to extract blood-stained casualties.

The large death toll from the strikes has drawn a chorus of international condemnation, with Bolivia severing diplomatic ties with Israel in protest.

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza, including the killing of Palestinians, including women and children in Israeli air strikes in residential areas of the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack Protest United Nations Israel Condemnation Twitter Gaza Bolivia October Border Women From Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

52 minutes ago
 Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

60 minutes ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

1 hour ago
 Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

1 hour ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

1 hour ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

59 minutes ago
Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitat ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitates newly elected SCBA office-b ..

1 hour ago
 Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses ..

Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses cool

1 hour ago
 World Jiu-Jitsu champions celebrate UAE&#039;s Tar ..

World Jiu-Jitsu champions celebrate UAE&#039;s Tarik bin Faisal earning his thir ..

1 hour ago
 DoH inaugurates nationwide Clinical Genomic Medici ..

DoH inaugurates nationwide Clinical Genomic Medicine and Genetic Counselling pro ..

2 hours ago
 New Zealand's Phillips still eyeing semi-finals af ..

New Zealand's Phillips still eyeing semi-finals after South Africa loss

2 hours ago

More Stories From World