Israeli Strikes On Gaza Strip Kill 19 Palestinians In Past 48 Hours - Palestinian Gov't

Published May 10, 2023

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Kill 19 Palestinians in Past 48 Hours - Palestinian Gov't

The death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours has reached 19 Palestinians, while 37 others have received injuries, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched a military operation against militants of the Islamic Jihad Movement and its military infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. As a result of the airstrikes on Tuesday, 15 people, including four women and six children, were killed. The victims included a Russian citizen. Today, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes.

In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

