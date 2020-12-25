UrduPoint.com
Israeli Strikes On Syria Kill Six: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

Israeli strikes on Syria kill six: monitor

Israeli missile strikes on Syria killed at least six Iran-backed fighters Friday, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Israeli missile strikes on Syria killed at least six Iran-backed fighters Friday, a war monitor said.

The dead were all foreign paramilitaries fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Right said.

The missiles, which were fired from Lebanese airspace, hit positions held by militias in the Masyaf district of Hama province, Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman said.

One also targeted a government-run research centre, where surface-to-surface missiles are developed and stored, the Britain-based watchdog said.

The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media.

The research centre in Masyaf has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said.

