Israeli Strikes on Syria Threaten Regional Stability - Russian Foreign Ministry

Israel's new strikes on Syria threaten regional stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday

02nd July, 2019

"We are concerned about this alarming development of the situation. Its escalation is of utmost concern to us.

Military activities grossly violating the sovereignty of Syria do not contribute to the normalization of the situation in that country and carry a threat, in conditions of which the national security interests of any of middle East states may not be reliably ensured," the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Zakharova as saying in response to a relevant question.