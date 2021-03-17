Israeli Supreme Court Declares Entry Quotas for Israelis Over COVID Violation of Basic Law

The Supreme Court of Israel on Wednesday ruled that the government's decision to limit the amount of Israelis allowed to enter the country daily over the coronavirus pandemic violated the country's Basic Law

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Supreme Court of Israel on Wednesday ruled that the government's decision to limit the amount of Israelis allowed to enter the country daily over the coronavirus pandemic violated the country's Basic Law.

Earlier in March, the government allowed Israeli citizens and permanent residents to enter the country, as part of measures to exit the nationwide lockdown but limited the total number of these people to 3,000 per day. The measure is set to expire on March 20.

"The limitations on arrivals or departures are in violation of the Basic Law," the judges said, as cited by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The court barred the authorities from extending the limitations beyond its expiration.

Israel lifted its third coronavirus lockdown on February 7 but kept many restrictions in place in a bid to avert the import of new variants of the virus.

Earlier this week, Israel resumed flights with all countries, but the Ben Gurion airport is allowed to receive only up to 3,000 people per day.