Israeli Supreme Court Lets Netanyahu Form New Government Despite Corruption Charges

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Israeli Supreme Court has allowed Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government of the country despite the corruption charges against the prime minister.

The broadcast of the hearing showed that the court had given Netanyahu a green light to sign a coalition agreement between his party, Likud, and the Blue and White opposition alliance led by Benny Gantz.

According to the court, there are no legal obstacles for Netanyahu to head the new cabinet. The legal complaint was filed by several non-government organizations.

The new government will be sworn-in next Wednesday, the new coalition partners said in a joint statement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of Blue and White [alliance], Benny Gantz, have completed the government's formation. The swear-in ceremony will take place next Wednesday, May 13, 2020," the joint statement said.

The coalition agreement says that Netanyahu would be replaced by Gantz as a prime minister in the middle of the legislative period.