Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line In Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 12:23 AM

An Israeli tank crossed the line of demarcation in the Golan Heights, after which it defiantly pointed the gun toward the Syrian positions, Capt. 1st Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said

"According to the Syrian side, at 13:00 on August 15, the tank of the Israel Defense Forces left the side of Mount Tall al-Faras in the direction of the settlement of Es-Sabah, then in the direction of the settlement of Ain Aysah, where it stopped for 10 minutes, defiantly pointing the gun toward the positions of the Syrian Arab Army behind the line of demarcation 'Bravo,' after which he departed in the opposite direction," Gerasimov said at a briefing.

He added that the Israeli armed forces purposefully breached the Alpha demarcation line, which "they have no right to cross in accordance with Israel's obligations to implement the UN Security Council resolution."

