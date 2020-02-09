UrduPoint.com
Israeli Tanks Fire At Hamas Military Posts In Response To Shelling - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Israeli Tanks Fire at Hamas Military Posts in Response to Shelling - Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Israel responded to a rocket fired from Gaza with tank fire at two Hamas military posts, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"In response to the rocket launched from #Gaza into #Israel earlier this evening, IDF tanks just targeted 2 Hamas military posts in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter.

The army previously reported a rocket fired from Gaza at Israel. A warning of rocket fire was sent out in a special application, addressing those who were in open areas.

More Stories From World

