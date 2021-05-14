Israeli Tanks Fire Warning Shots Towards 'Rebels' Who Crossed Border From Lebanon - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israeli tanks on Friday fired warning shots toward several "rebels" who crossed the border from Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"BREAKING: A short while ago, IDF tanks fired warning shots toward a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The suspects sabotaged the fence and set a fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory," the IDF tweeted.