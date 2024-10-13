Israeli Tanks Force Entry Into UN Peacekeeping Position In Southern Lebanon, UN
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 10:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Israeli tanks forcibly entered a United Nations position in southern Lebanon early Sunday, with UN peacekeepers at the same location also “suffering effects” from smoke after several rounds were fired in its vicinity, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported.
According to the Mission, at about 04:30 (local time), while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the main gate and entered the position.
“They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights,” UNIFIL said in a statement.
The tanks left about 45 minutes later after the Mission protested through its liaison mechanism, saying that the Israeli defence forces presence was putting peacekeepers in danger.
Later, peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100 metres (about 110 yards) north, which emitted smoke.
“Despite putting on protective masks, fifteen peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp,” UNIFIL reported.
The affected peacekeepers are receiving treatment.
Established by the UN Security Council, UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and assisting the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.
Sunday’s developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, where five UN peacekeepers have been injured, and UN positions and premises sustained damage.
This included a peacekeeper at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, who was hit by gunfire on Friday night amid nearby military activity. The bullet was removed successfully after surgery, but the origin of the fire was not known, according to the Mission.
Also that night, buildings in the UNIFIL position in Ramyah “sustained significant damage” due to explosions from nearby shelling
On Saturday, Israeli soldiers stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel, denying it passage and preventing its completion.
“For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times,” UNIFIL said.
Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers and breaching and entering a UN position are grave violations of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006), the Mission stressed.
“UNIFIL’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is [also] a violation,” it added.
“We have requested an explanation from the IDF [for] these shocking violations.”
