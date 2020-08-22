UrduPoint.com
Israeli Tanks Hit Hamas Military Posts In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire - IDF

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Israeli Tanks Hit Hamas Military Posts in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Israeli tanks hit on Saturday military posts of the Hamas Islamist movement in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On Friday, the Israeli security forces said that the militants from the Gaza Strip had fired a rocket that was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

"Terrorists in #Gaza fired one rocket into #Israel last night. In response, our tanks targeted Hamas military posts in Gaza. We won't let Hamas terrorize Israeli civilians," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated this August with militants from the Gaza Strip launching explosive balloons at the Israeli territory, which prompts regular responsive strikes by the IDF.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

