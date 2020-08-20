Israeli Tanks Hit Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip After New Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Israeli tanks once again stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

Israel has faced a series of balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip this month and responded with airstrikes and tank fire several times in previous weeks. Last week, Israel closed the Kerem Shalom checkpoint on the border with the enclave, allowing only deliveries of humanitarian cargo and fuel through it. Two days later, Israel also decided to stop fuel deliveries to the enclave.

"Terrorists launched explosive balloons from Gaza into Israel throughout the day, causing fires on land across southern Israel. In response, our tanks just targeted Hamas military posts in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.