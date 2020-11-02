Israeli Technology Halves Time for Processing PCR Test for COVID-19 - Health Ministry

The Israeli Health Ministry on Monday announced the creation of a new technology that can halve time for the obtaining of a PCR test result for detecting COVID-19 from eight to four hours.

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Israeli Health Ministry on Monday announced the creation of a new technology that can halve time for the obtaining of a PCR test result for detecting COVID-19 from eight to four hours.

"According to a new development, completely based on Israeli innovations, the time for testing samples in laboratories will be reduced from eight to four hours, " the ministry said in a press release.

A significant part of the laboratory work will be mechanized, the ministry added, noting that the duration of almost each phase of the test output will be lowered, with the stage of the specimens' relocation being shortened from an hour to five minutes.

The virus inactivation will be carried out by 20 minutes faster, meanwhile the length of the nucleic acid production needed for the test will be reduced from three hours to an hour and 15 minutes. The test itself will be carried out within an hour instead of two, and a data analysis will take only 10 seconds instead of 30.

The new technology was presented by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who stated that it would be implemented in Israeli hospitals in several weeks.