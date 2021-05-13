UrduPoint.com
Israeli To Call Up 9,000 More Reservists Amid Tensions With Hamas - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved plans to call up 9,000 more reservists as tensions with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip continue, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz has authorized the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] to recruit an additional 9,000 reservists as a matter of urgency in line with operational needs following an assessment of the security situation," the ministry said in a statement.

