Israeli Troops Battle Hamas In Southern Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli forces battled Hamas in southern Gaza on Tuesday, prompting a UN warning of an "even more hellish scenario" as fighting pushes civilians into a steadily shrinking area of the besieged territory

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces battled Hamas in southern Gaza on Tuesday, prompting a UN warning of an "even more hellish scenario" as fighting pushes civilians into a steadily shrinking area of the besieged territory.

The army launched its ground invasion in Gaza's north, sending in troops and tanks to destroy Hamas and free hostages taken in unprecedented October 7 cross-border attacks.

After an air and ground assault that has displaced tens of thousands and reduced much of the north to rubble, the army said it had moved south as it targets "Hamas strongholds throughout the Gaza Strip".

Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, forcing already displaced civilians to pack up and flee again, witnesses told AFP.

