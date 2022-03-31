Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects - IDF

Israeli troops came under fire on Thursday after entering Jenin to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism with one soldier injured in the incident, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Israeli troops came under fire on Thursday after entering Jenin to arrest Palestinians suspected of terrorism with one soldier injured in the incident, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"IDF soldiers & Israel Border Police conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning.

Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. 1 IDF soldier was injured & evacuated to a hospital for medical attention," the IDF wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Over the past seven days, 11 Israelis have been killed in several attacks. Two Israeli police officers were killed in a shooting in the city of Hadera on Sunday and another four people were killed in a stabbing attack in the city of Beer Sheva a week earlier.