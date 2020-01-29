Israeli troops injure 10 Palestinians during protests

(@imziishan)

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Israeli soldiers injured 10 Palestinians during protests in the West Bank after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan.

The announcement of the long-awaited proposal on Palestine and Israel by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House was met with anger.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israeli soldiers intervened at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh with plastic bullets and tear gas grenades.

The statement said five people were injured by plastic bullets, three suffered burns and two were affected by the tear gas.

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and gives Israel pretty much everything it has been demanding.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various parts of Palestine and Amman, Jordan in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.

The "#FreePalestine" hashtag also quickly became the top world trend on Twitter.