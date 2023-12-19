Open Menu

Israeli Troops Kill 4 Palestinians In West Bank Refugee Camp: Ministry

Published December 19, 2023

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war

Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.

Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.

Health officials in Ramallah say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank.

An AFP photographer saw mourners holding a funeral later on Monday, carrying bodies aloft through a crowd.

Elsewhere firefighters sprayed down burnt-out cars, and a boy comforted his crying sister.

Earlier this month Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy in a raid on the refugee camp, the health ministry said.

In a separate incident on Monday, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in "a shooting towards a car" north of Ramallah, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.

She had been travelling with a man and a one-month-old baby, who were not injured, near the Ateret settlement and was taken to hospital "in a moderate condition".

