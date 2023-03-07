UrduPoint.com

Israeli Troops Kill One In Jenin Raid: Palestinian Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Israeli troops on Tuesday killed one Palestinian and wounded several others in a raid in Jenin, the scene of frequent clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said

Witnesses in the Jenin refugee camp reported heavy gunfire between Palestinian and the Israeli forces as the latter surrounded a house.

Two witnesses said rockets had been fired at the building housing a group of Palestinian, and reported gunfire in the streets of the northern West Bank camp, the latest in a string of fatal military operations in the territory.

The Israeli army said "security forces are currently operating in the Jenin camp", but gave no further details.

"Mohammad Wael Ghazzawi, 26, was killed by occupation (Israeli) bullets to the chest in Jenin," the Palestinian ministry said in a statement.

At least five other Palestinians have been wounded, including one with a serious injury to the stomach, it added.

The raid comes amid a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, specifically in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 66 Palestinian adults and children.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

Earlier this month, Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged in a joint statement to "prevent further violence" and "commit to de-escalation" following talks in Jordan.

