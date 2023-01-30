Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car speeds off: army

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian driver in the occupied West Bank Monday, officials on both sides said, with the army saying the car had hit a soldier's leg before speeding off

Hebron, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Israeli troops killed a Palestinian driver in the occupied West Bank Monday, officials on both sides said, with the army saying the car had hit a soldier's leg before speeding off.

Nassim Naif Salman Abu Fouda, 26, died from "a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers in Hebron this morning," the Palestinian health ministry said.

The army said that soldiers had "identified a suspicious vehicle" and "asked the driver to stop the vehicle in order to inspect it.