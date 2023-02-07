Israeli troops kill teen in West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the Israeli army saying he had fired on soldiers

Nablus, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the Israeli army saying he had fired on soldiers.

The ministry said Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar, 17, was "killed by a bullet in the face fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus".

The Israeli army said troops had "responded with live fire towards an armed suspect who fired at them".

"A hit was identified," the army said in a statement, adding that "rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were hurled at the soldiers" conducting the raid.

A military spokesperson could not immediately tell AFP what weapon the armed suspect had fired.

A Palestinian security source, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said Ashqar was from Nablus's Askar refugee camp.

Three people were arrested during the Israeli raid on the city, the source added.

No Palestinian militant group immediately claimed Ashqar as a member.