Israeli Troops Kill Two Palestinians In West Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians on Wednesday whom the army accused of shooting at soldiers during a raid in the occupied West Bank

The deadly raid came as residents across Israel and the Palestinian territories braced for further violence, a day after Israeli air strikes killed 15 Gazans, including children and top militants.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the two men shot dead by troops in the West Bank town of Qabatiya as Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf, 19, and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, 24.

The ministry added that a 17-year-old was in a "very critical" condition after the raid, near the northern city of Jenin.

The Israeli military said troops detained one person during the incursion, when troops were shot at from a vehicle.

"The soldiers responded with live fire toward the two assailants and killed them," the army said.

"An M-16 rifle and a handgun" were found at the scene, the statement added.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and its forces regularly operate in Palestinian cities.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that clashes erupted after soldiers "stormed the town and raided a number of citizens' homes".

The latest deadly Israeli raid comes after Tuesday's air strikes killed Tareq Ezzedine, a militant leader in the West Bank who was based in Gaza.

