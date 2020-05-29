Israeli Troops Open Fire in Disputed Land on Border With Lebanon - Reports

The Israeli army opened fire with automatic weapons in a disputed territory of the Shebaa farms located on the border with Lebanon, when a shepherd was grazing his flocks of sheep on the border zone, the state-run Lebanese NNA news agency reported on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Israeli army opened fire with automatic weapons in a disputed territory of the Shebaa farms located on the border with Lebanon, when a shepherd was grazing his flocks of sheep on the border zone, the state-run Lebanese NNA news agency reported on Friday.

An incident occurred this morning in the Jabal al-Shahel district on the outskirts of the Shebaa farms, the NNA news outlet reported, adding that no one was injured.

The Shebaa farms is a disputed land between Lebanon, Israel and Syria. The Lebanese Hezbollah political movement, in turn, stated that this territory belongs to Beirut, and that the Israeli military should withdraw from it.

Earlier in May, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of the movement's executive council, said in an interview with Al Mayadeen broadcaster that Hezbollah did not seek war with Israel but was preparing for any possible scenario.