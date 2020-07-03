UrduPoint.com
Israeli, UAE Firms Ink Historic R&D Agreement To Fight COVID-19

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:18 PM

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a government-owned corporation, announced on Thursday the signing of a historic agreement with a company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on collaboration in anti-coronavirus research and development

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a government-owned corporation, announced on Thursday the signing of a historic agreement with a company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on collaboration in anti-coronavirus research and development.

The deal was signed with Group 42 based in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi, despite no diplomatic relations between the Jewish state and the Arab country.

"Coronavirus crosses continents, peoples and religions, and we see the utmost importance for cooperation that will bring breakthrough solutions," IAI said in a statement.

"We are proud to join Group 42 of the UAE, hoping it will lead to other future joint activities between the two countries," it added.

Group 42 is an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company that deploys AI-centric industry solutions across a range of industries such as government and smart cities, oil and gas, aviation, healthcare, financial services, hospitality and tourism.

Established in 1953, IAI is considered a global leader in the supply of technologies and systems in the domains of land, air, sea, outer space and cyber.

