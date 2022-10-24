Israeli, Ukrainian Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, the Israeli defense ministry said.

Last week, Israeli media reported that the phone conversation between Gantz and Reznikov, which was scheduled for October 20, had been postponed at the request of the Ukrainian side.

"Defense minister Gantz asked to convey sincere condolences in connection with the casualties and the severe humanitarian crisis that the Ukrainian people are suffering from as a result of the war, and stressed that Israel is on the side of the Ukrainian people, as well as the humanitarian efforts made so far and the readiness of the defense departments to continue to support Ukraine in protecting the population and saving lives," the statement said.

The ministers agreed to hold an "immediate dialogue" so that Israel could help provide civil alert systems to Kiev. At the same time, Gantz stressed that Israel has operational restrictions, due to which it will not be able to supply weapons systems to Ukraine, the ministry said, adding that the conversation was conducted in a positive manner, and both agreed to keep in touch in the coming weeks.