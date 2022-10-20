Israeli, Ukrainian Defense Ministers to Hold Phone Talks on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will hold a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, the Israeli defense ministry said.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to have a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tomorrow," the ministry said on Wednesday.

Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons for a number of operational reasons, despite the fact that the Jewish state continues to support Kiev through humanitarian aid, the next package of which will be agreed in the near future, Gantz said earlier in the day at a briefing. The minister added that Israel had offered Ukraine its help in developing an early air warning system to protect Ukrainian civilians from airstrikes.