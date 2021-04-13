UrduPoint.com
Israeli Vessel Attacked Off UAE's Coast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

An Israeli-owned ship allegedly came under attack near the UAE Emirate of Fujairah, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen channel reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) An Israeli-owned ship allegedly came under attack near the UAE Emirate of Fujairah, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen channel reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

According to the news outlet, the ship called Hyperion is affiliated with Israel's PCC company.

As per naval navigation website MarineTraffic, the vessel, which is reportedly sailing under the Bahamas' flag, stopped off Fujairah's shores.

It came shortly after Iran vowed its revenge after the Natanz nuclear facility incident last week.

