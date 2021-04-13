An Israeli-owned ship allegedly came under attack near the UAE Emirate of Fujairah, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen channel reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources

According to the news outlet, the ship called Hyperion is affiliated with Israel's PCC company.

As per naval navigation website MarineTraffic, the vessel, which is reportedly sailing under the Bahamas' flag, stopped off Fujairah's shores.

It came shortly after Iran vowed its revenge after the Natanz nuclear facility incident last week.