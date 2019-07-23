Israeli Volunteer Network Leader Says Boris Johnson Worked in Jewish Commune

Boris Johnson, the incoming UK prime minister, volunteered as a student on an Israeli kibbutz, a small farming community, the head of the Jewish movement was reported to say Tuesday

Nir Meir, the leader of the umbrella organization for the Kibbutz movement, called the former London mayor a "true friend of Israel" as he congratulated him on the new role, according to the Times of Israel.

"I am convinced that his time at Kibbutz Kfar Hanassi as part of the famous volunteers program has left a warm place in his heart for Israel generally and the kibbutzim in particular," he was quoted as saying.

Meir reportedly said Johnson had "even worked in the fields" during a summer on the kibbutz north of the Sea of Galilee in the 1980s.

He said he wanted to invite the 55-year-old Tory to his organization's annual conference and urged the future prime minister to increase funding to the volunteer program.

Johnson, a staunch Brexiteer, beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt by almost double the votes to win the Conservative leadership contest. The former London mayor is expected to take over from Theresa May as the prime minister on Wednesday.