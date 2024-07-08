Israeli war in Gaza enters 10th month amid continuing bombardment of Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATINS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Israel carried out deadly air strikes in besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday as its genocidal war in the Palestinian territory entered its 10th month, according to media reports.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 55 Palestinians were killed and more than 125 others injured in strikes targeting central and southern Gaza as suffering of the people intensified.

The fighting and bombardment in the Palestinian strip raged on unabated on Sunday, with medics and emergency services reporting yet more deaths in several strikes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the bodies of six people including two children were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Paramedics said six people were killed in one strike on a house in Gaza City and three in another elsewhere in Gaza's largest urban area.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News reported that Cairo was “hosting Israeli and American delegations to discuss the outstanding points” for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, citing an unnamed high-level official source.

Mediators were in contact with Hamas amid “intensive Egyptian meetings this week with all parties to push efforts” for a truce, said a news report late Saturday, without giving further details or dates.

Israel has also said it would send a delegation in the coming days to continue talks with Qatari mediators, even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman said Friday that “gaps” remained with Hamas.Israel's jets have targeted a group of civilians on Street 8 of Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, killing at least two people, according to reports.

In another development, Israeli occupation forces have reportedly killed more than a dozen Palestinian detainees, hours after releasing them from a detention center.

Israeli drones were firing in Gaza City's Shujaiya district, which has been largely evacuated and rocked by intense battles for two weeks.

The war has uprooted 90 percent of Gaza's population, destroyed much of its housing and other infrastructure, and left almost 500,000 people enduring "catastrophic" hunger, UN agencies say.