UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Warplanes Strike Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Israeli warplanes strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the positions of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday, according to the Israeli army

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the positions of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday, according to the Israeli army.

The airstrikes hit a tunnel allegedly belonging to Hamas and a weapon factory, Israeli army said on Twitter.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for a rocket attack from Gaza, the army added.

Local sources said that Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on the positions and farmlands belonging to the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

No information on casualties has been reported so far.

The Israeli army frequently carries out airstrikes on border areas in retaliation for incendiary attacks which they claim are launched from Gaza.

Related Topics

Attack Army Twitter Gaza Border From Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

New registered voters surpass over 9.79 million: E ..

2 minutes ago

Data entry of accommodations' allotments completed ..

5 minutes ago

Eyeing moon, Japan to recruit astronauts

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end week on positive note

5 minutes ago

Liaquat Shahwani advises opposition to postpone PD ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.