Israeli warplanes strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the positions of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday, according to the Israeli army.

The airstrikes hit a tunnel allegedly belonging to Hamas and a weapon factory, Israeli army said on Twitter.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for a rocket attack from Gaza, the army added.

Local sources said that Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on the positions and farmlands belonging to the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

No information on casualties has been reported so far.

The Israeli army frequently carries out airstrikes on border areas in retaliation for incendiary attacks which they claim are launched from Gaza.