Israeli Warplanes Trespass Lebanese Airspace - Army Of Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:18 AM

Israeli Warplanes Trespass Lebanese Airspace - Army of Lebanon

Israeli military aircraft have violated the Lebanese airspace, intensely conducting air maneuvers over the capital of Beirut and southern cities, the press service of the Lebanese army said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Israeli military aircraft have violated the Lebanese airspace, intensely conducting air maneuvers over the capital of Beirut and southern cities, the press service of the Lebanese army said on Thursday.

"Intensive flights at medium altitude are carried out by Israeli fighters over Kesrouane, Beirut and in the Bint Jbeil area," the army said in a statement.

The presence of Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace has increased over the past few days. Residents of the southern suburb of Beirut with a predominantly Shiite population, which supports the Hezbollah movement, fear possible acts of aggression.

Lebanon has been urging the United Nations to prevent the Israeli military from violating the country's air, sea and land borders and using the Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes at Syria, where Israel claims to be hunting down Hezbollah troops.

More Stories From World

