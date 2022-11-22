Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Service Officer for Assault

(@FahadShabbir)

An Israeli woman, Tamar Ben Haim, has filed a lawsuit against a US Secret Service officer who attacked her in July while he was in Jerusalem on the eve of US President Joe Biden's visit

In late July, media reported that a US Secret Service employee, who arrived in Jerusalem ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit on July 13-14, got into a fight with a local woman and was sent back to the US.

"This action is filed on behalf of Tamar Ben Haim, a beautiful, 30-year-old, single, woman, an Israeli citizen and resident, who was brutally assaulted and battered by Defendant John Doe when he was in Israel in the summer of 2022," the complaint, published by US broadcaster ABC news, read.

According to the complaint, following the assault, the plaintiff learned that the attacker was an agent of the US Secret Service, however, the perpetrator's name or address is not yet known, and so far, the US Secret Service has refused to reveal the identity of the alleged assailant.

According to the suit, the man attacked the Israeli woman in the street suddenly and without warning. The beating continued until the man accompanying the bodyguard, who did not take part in the attack, pulled his companion away, the complaint revealed.

The document states that after the incident, the woman was diagnosed with acute stress, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and had to see a psychotherapist regularly.