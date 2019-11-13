UrduPoint.com
Israeli Woman Injured In Ashkelon Due To Rocket Shelling From Gaza - Ambulance Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

Israeli Woman Injured in Ashkelon Due to Rocket Shelling From Gaza - Ambulance Service

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon and left one woman injured, Israel's ambulance service (MDA) said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon and left one woman injured, Israel's ambulance service (MDA) said on Wednesday.

"MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller: at 15:36 [13:36 GMT] a report was received in MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center in the Lachish Region of a rocket which landed in Ashkelon. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating a 65 year old woman to Barzilai Hospital with minor injuries from glass," the statement published on Twitter said.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, triggering a fierce response. More than 250 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel from Gaza.

According to the Gaza health authorities, so far at least 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 were injured as a result of the escalation.

