Israeli Wounded In West Bank Bombing Dies: Officials

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:56 PM

Israeli wounded in West Bank bombing dies: officials

An Israeli wounded by an improvised bomb near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday has died from her injuries, officials said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):An Israeli wounded by an improvised bomb near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday has died from her injuries, officials said.

Israeli medics had earlier reported that a 17-year-old had been critically wounded in the attack.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and the teenager's hometown of Lod in central Israel both announced her death.

