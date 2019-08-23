Israeli wounded in West Bank bombing dies: officials

An Israeli wounded by an improvised bomb near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday has died from her injuries, officials said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):An Israeli wounded by an improvised bomb near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday has died from her injuries, officials said.

Israeli medics had earlier reported that a 17-year-old had been critically wounded in the attack.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and the teenager's hometown of Lod in central Israel both announced her death.