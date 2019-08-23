Israeli Wounded In West Bank Bombing Dies: Officials
Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:56 PM
An Israeli wounded by an improvised bomb near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday has died from her injuries, officials said
Israeli medics had earlier reported that a 17-year-old had been critically wounded in the attack.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and the teenager's hometown of Lod in central Israel both announced her death.