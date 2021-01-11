UrduPoint.com
Israelis Aged 55, Over To Begin Receiving Vaccines Against COVID-19 From Tuesday -Ministry

Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:09 PM

Individuals aged 55 and over in Israel can expect to begin receiving vaccines against COVID-19 from Tuesday following the arrival of vaccine shipments from abroad, the country's ministry of health said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Individuals aged 55 and over in Israel can expect to begin receiving vaccines against COVID-19 from Tuesday following the arrival of vaccine shipments from abroad, the country's ministry of health said on Monday.

"The operation [vaccination campaign] will be expanded following the arrival of additional vaccine shipments to Israel. Starting Tuesday, January 12, those aged 55 and over, who are ensured through HMOs [health maintenance organizations], will be able to get vaccinated," Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement that was quoted by the Ynetnews portal.

The Israeli government signed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech this past November for 8 million doses of their vaccine against COVID-19.

More than 1.5 million Israeli residents have already received their first vaccine dose since the rollout began, Yuli Edelstein, the country's minister of health, said this past Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 494,338 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been reported in Israel, according to the country's health ministry.

