Israelis Back On Streets After Netanyahu Rejects Reforms Compromise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Israelis back on streets after Netanyahu rejects reforms compromise

Israeli protesters returned to the streets Thursday to rally against proposed judicial reforms, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise plan touted by the country's president

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Israeli protesters returned to the streets Thursday to rally against proposed judicial reforms, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise plan touted by the country's president.

The reforms, several provisions of which have already been adopted by parliament, are "the end of democracy," read a placard brandished by demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

"I am afraid that we will become a religious state, that the laws of Judaism will come first and the democratic freedom that we have will not be there anymore," Liat Tzvi, a researcher at Tel Aviv University, told AFP.

Demonstrators blocked a key road in the coastal city, an AFP reported said.

Demonstrators also gathered in Jerusalem and the northern city of Haifa to denounce the overhaul that would, among other things, allow lawmakers to scrap supreme court rulings with a simple majority vote.

Some opposition leaders have said they would attend another rally planned for Thursday evening in Tel Aviv.

Since Netanyahu's hard-right government announced the reforms in January, the month after taking office, massive demonstrations have regularly taken place across Israel.

