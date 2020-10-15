UrduPoint.com
Israeli's Ben Gurion Airport To Reopen On Thursday After Break Over COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:11 PM

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport will resume operations at midnight on Thursday after a break over the coronavirus pandemic as a part of the so-called open sky program,as it was before the closure and quarantine, amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Israel's Ben Gurion Airport will resume operations at midnight on Thursday after a break over the coronavirus pandemic as a part of the so-called open sky program,as it was before the closure and quarantine, amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, media reported.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Wednesday that the decision was made during consultations under the leadership of Transport Minister Miri Regev.

Under the program, Israeli citizens flying to countries with a favorable epidemiological situation will be exempt from isolation upon their return to the homeland.

Earlier this week, Israel extended a nation-wide quarantine until October 18. Many workplaces are currently closed, with the exception of vital and continuous production lines only grocery stores and pharmacies continue to work.

